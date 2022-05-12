Morning Sun And Afternoon Storms Thursday

Thursday features lots of sun in the morning, but clouds, showers, and storms will move in during the afternoon. Look for much of the shower and storm coverage in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Friday morning. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring sunny skies in the morning, with clouds, showers, and some storms developing during the mid to late afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds. The east coast metro area will also see passing showers and a few storms in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday will see mostly sunny skies in the east coast metro area alternating with periods of showers and storms. The Gulf Coast will be sunny much of the day, but some showers and storms will develop during the mid to late afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and passing showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.