Home Weather More Showers Move In On Florida

More Showers Move In On Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Asset ID: SBI-305121763
Storyblocks/File

Wednesday features good sun alternating with periods of showers during much of the day.  Look for a few storms in spots.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will bring lots of sun in the morning, followed by showers and a few storms during the mid to late afternoon.  Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Friday will feature a mix of sun, showers, and storms at times, especially in the afternoon.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will be another day of sun and showers, with a few afternoon storms thrown in.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for some sun and more showers and storms.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, the area of showers north of the southeastern Bahamas has a low chance of developing into a depression before it merges with a cold front off the Carolina coast in a few days.  Otherwise, the tropical Atlantic is quiet.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here