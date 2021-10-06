More Showers Move In On Florida

Wednesday features good sun alternating with periods of showers during much of the day. Look for a few storms in spots. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring lots of sun in the morning, followed by showers and a few storms during the mid to late afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Friday will feature a mix of sun, showers, and storms at times, especially in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will be another day of sun and showers, with a few afternoon storms thrown in. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for some sun and more showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, the area of showers north of the southeastern Bahamas has a low chance of developing into a depression before it merges with a cold front off the Carolina coast in a few days. Otherwise, the tropical Atlantic is quiet.