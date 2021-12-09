More Early Fog Thursday, Then Lots Of Sun For Florida

Thursday starts with patchy fog once again. Then we’ll see lots of sun in the east coast metro area and partly sunny skies along the Gulf coast. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 80s, but a few locations could reach the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Saturday will be sunny and warm around South Florida, but changes are on the way. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with some east coast showers in spots. Look for an evening cooldown as a front moves in. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for sun and clouds around South Florida, with breezy conditions and some showers in the east coast metro area. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s.