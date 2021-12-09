Home Weather More Early Fog Thursday, Then Lots Of Sun For Florida

More Early Fog Thursday, Then Lots Of Sun For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday starts with patchy fog once again.  Then we’ll see lots of sun in the east coast metro area and partly sunny skies along the Gulf coast.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 80s, but a few locations could reach the mid-80s.

Friday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Saturday will be sunny and warm around South Florida, but changes are on the way.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with some east coast showers in spots.  Look for an evening cooldown as a front moves in.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for sun and clouds around South Florida, with breezy conditions and some showers in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

