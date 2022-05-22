More Clouds Than Sun Sunday

Sunday features lots of clouds with periods of sun. Look for a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area and a few storms near the Gulf coast and well inland. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s right along the Atlantic coast, the low 90s in the rest of the east coast metro area, and the mid-90s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring sun and clouds in the morning and a few showers and storms in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be breezy with more clouds than sun in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies. Look for some storms to pop up around South Florida during the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers and storms in spots. The east coast metro area will be breezy. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with some afternoon storms in spots. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.