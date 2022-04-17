Monday Features Morning Sun And Afternoon Showers For Florida

Monday features plenty of sun and a few clouds in the morning, but look for showers and a few storms in the afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will bring sunny skies and a sometimes gusty breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will feature sunny skies around South Florida. The east coast metro area will see a brisk and gusty ocean breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy in the east coast metro area, and passing showers are also in the forecast there. The Gulf Coast will be sunny with a steady breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with passing showers and storms in spots. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.