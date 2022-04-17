Home Weather Monday Features Morning Sun And Afternoon Showers For Florida

Monday Features Morning Sun And Afternoon Showers For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday features plenty of sun and a few clouds in the morning, but look for showers and a few storms in the afternoon.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will bring sunny skies and a sometimes gusty breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will feature sunny skies around South Florida.  The east coast metro area will see a brisk and gusty ocean breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy in the east coast metro area, and passing showers are also in the forecast there.  The Gulf Coast will be sunny with a steady breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with passing showers and storms in spots.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here