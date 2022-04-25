Home Weather Today Will Be Mostly Sunny

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday features good sun and a few clouds with just the chance of a stray shower or storm.  A gusty ocean breeze continues in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches at least through Tuesday evening.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds, with maybe a quick shower in spots.  Look for a gusty ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be a sunny day along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see plenty of sun in the morning and building clouds and a few storms during the afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will feature good sun in the morning and some afternoon storms in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf coast will see another sunny day.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of sun along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun in the morning and some storms in the afternoon.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

