Monday Expect Clouds And Showers Across Florida

Monday features lots of clouds, sun at times, and some afternoon showers, especially in the east coast metro area. A storm is possible in spots. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be cloudy with showers as a front approaches. Look for a building breeze, especially near the Gulf coast. Some storms are possible during the nighttime hours. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be breezy and mostly sunny as the front moves through. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents, especially at the Atlantic beaches. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Thursday will be off to a chilly start, with lows mostly in the mid-50s. Then the day will feature sunny skies but cool afternoon temperatures. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Friday’s forecast calls for another chilly morning followed by plenty of sun as a slow warming trend begins. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 70s.