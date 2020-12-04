Mobile Apps for Business

One of the most fast-growing business sectors in the 21st century is, undoubtedly, the mobile app market, and it’s understandable. Nearly every person owns a mobile phone with a connection to the internet. This led to a boom in the number of mobile apps, reaching staggering new heights.

There is an app for everything you want, from social media apps to educational apps or from lifestyle apps to slots apps, you can basically find all you need with just a quick search. But today we will talk about five business apps that will make your life much easier.

WhatsApp

Yes, you heard it right, the good old WhatsApp Messenger. I know some of you will say that this app is widely known and that there are many alternatives on the market, but, to our surprise, not a lot of businessmen use it. This app is very financially efficient, and it can be used when you travel abroad so you can stay in touch with your associates and employees. Another feature of WhatsApp is that you can organize lists of contacts which simplifies sending quick messages to a high number of people.

Dropbox

This app is one of the most useful applications for hosting your content in one place so you can access it every time you need it, cloud storage. The app creates a special folder on the user’s device which is then synchronized to Dropbox’s servers and the other devices where the user has this app installed, so you can keep the same files up-to-date on all your devices.

Making an account on Dropbox is free, but comes with a limited storage size of two gigabytes, which can be increased with paid subscriptions. You can also share your documents.

Evernote

Evernote is a free smartphone and computer app that has many purposes. From note-taking to task management or from organizing to archiving you can do it all with this app. The app allows users to create notes (text, drawings, audio, web content or photographs) which can then be easily accessed when you need them. You can forget about your agenda or other pieces of paper or other similar things like this, which can be lost very easily, with Evernote your notes are in a safe place, waiting for you to remember them.

WordPress

WordPress is an open-source software that can be used by anyone to create any kind of website that you need. On this app, you will find features that include a plugin architecture and a template system, also known as Themes. The app helps you administer the content you have on this site and allows you to post relevant articles onto the blog directly from your smartphone. It is a great app for businesses that rely on a website to function properly.

Skype

One of the easiest ways to connect with your business clients, inventors and friends is messaging and calling them. This is done easily with your phone…but what if you need to connect with more of them at the same time? Yes, you are right, Skype is the answer. This professional networking app allows you to connect multiple people, share different documents with them or even use emotes as a way to spice up your conversation. With Skype you will never miss an important business meeting, whichever part of the globe you or your clients are in.

This cascade of business apps that are on the market can be formidable, these are just a few apps that will help you on your way to becoming a better-equipped business person. All of the apps from above have a free version, so you can use them without having to pay a subscription. Of course, if you want the full features that they can offer, you then have to open your pocket a little.