Mentoring, Up Close and Personal  (Opinion)

By Malena Mendez, President and CEO,  Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County

As a brand-new mentor in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County program, 
the impact of mentoring has become more real and infinitely more significant. This 
new experience has opened my eyes to the life-changing path of the mentoring 
relationship. 
 
Although being a Big Sister is new to me, I’m no stranger to the good work of this 
nonprofit organization, now celebrating 50 years in our community.  I’ve been a 
supporter of Big Brothers Big Sisters for years and took the helm of the Broward 
agency two years ago as President and CEO. 
 
CEO Malena Mendez with her Little Sister Malayshia

That said, now that I’m immersed in a Big/Little relationship, it all feels brand new 

with surprises and joys as well as bumps and challenges.  Now I have a personal 
understanding of what it means to be a mentor.  And I love mentoring my Little 
Sister, adorable six-year-old Malaysia, who is a sassy delight. 
 
It started like all of our matches do.  I filled out a detailed questionnaire and had a 
long discussion with a match support specialist about my family background and 
my likes and dislikesAs we spoke, the match support specialist began to 
understand who I wasShe was thinking about the girls on the waitlist who had 
interests similar to mine with the goal of establishing a suitable and sustainable 
match.    
 
She also was considering the families of the children. It’s as important for the 
mentor to connect to the parent(s) or guardian as it is to connect with the child. A 
Big/Little relationship is not about two people, it’s about at least three people.  The 
parent, typically single, or guardian partners with the adult mentor to support the 
child. After taking into consideration these various factors, the match specialist 
recommended Malaysia as my Little. 
 
When I met Malaysia, I have to say I fell in love with her. I also met her mother, and 
we immediately established a positive rapport.  Malaysia lives in a bustling environment. She has eight siblings, ranging from four months to 19 years old.  To say her mom is busy is an understatement for sure. 
The sheer numbers create a certain joyful, boisterous homelife. In short order, I 
realized that what I could give Malaysia was my undivided attention in a focused, 
relaxed and fun setting.   
 
CEO Malena Mendez with her Little Sister Malayshia

Malaysia and I now have been matched for about seven months.  We’ve had lots of 

fun and typically end each outing with our signature McDonald’s McFlurry. 
(Malaysia loves them.) We’ve also had some challenges, where I’ve had to set 
expectations to help her understand why the answer sometimes is “no.” Overall, 
however, we’ve had a blast.  It’s been a great learning experience for us both. 
 
While I know it’s a treat for Malaysia every time we get together, I think it’s even 
more fun for me. As a mother of two grown-up boys, I get to experience life 
through the eyes of a child again. It’s extremely special.  And even though 
Malaysia’s only six, I think she recognizes how meaningful our time is together.  
She’s very intuitive and thoughtful, always asking to bring something home to her 
brothers and sisters. 
 
I’m proud to be Malayshia’s Big Sister and look forward to watching her grow up as 
our relationship deepens over the coming years.  This experience has fueled even 
more urgency to match every child on our waitlist with a mentor.  And while it took 
two months from beginning to end to be matched with Malaysia, it takes double or 
triple the time for boys to be matched.  We simply have fewer men who have 
stepped up to be mentors.   
 
While we would like to see all men, and women for that matter, volunteer to 
become Bigs, we particularly need Black men to become Bigs.  Of the 797 youth 
waiting to be matched, 62 percent are Black boys.  The majority of their families 
request that their children be matched with Black men. Truly, the need is great. 
 
The good news is that over the last couple of years, we’ve increased our capacity to 
serve more youth by securing more funding, expanding our footprint, adding 
personnel and improving our infrastructure. As a result, we’ve launched the Road 
to 3,000 initiative with the goal of serving 3,000 youth by 2025.  By the end of the 
year, our hope is to have matched 1,100 Littles. 
 
We’re excited about serving additional youth because this program worksSeventy 
percent of the youth in our program receive free or reduced lunch, indicating low
income circumstances and 23 percent have a parent who is or has been 
incarcerated. 
The odds are stacked against these young people, yet our kids defy 
their circumstances. Last year, 100 percent of our Littles graduated high school, 80 
percent were promoted to the next grade level and 99 percent stayed out of the 
juvenile justice systemThey also manage their emotions better, are more socially 
competent and are more connected at school. 
 
I encourage everyone who has an interest in becoming a Big to reach out by 
visiting www.BBBSBroward.orgThere is a child waiting for you here.  A Little one,just like my Malaysia. 
 

