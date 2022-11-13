Men: 5 Methods to Deal with Hair Loss

Losing hair is a problem that impacts all humans, regardless of gender, age or race. Whether it’s due to genetics or excessive stress, hair loss can be a traumatic and frustrating experience that gets in the way of day-to-day life.

Some people confuse it with just being bald, and cutting their hair short can fix the problem, but when some people lose their natural color, they also lose their natural protection from UV rays.

This article details treatment for men’s hair loss, ranging from more aggressive techniques like surgery and medication to less invasive treatments like essential oils. The best thing you can do for your health is to explore your options before deciding what will work for you the best.

What Causes Hair Loss?

Hair loss can be caused by various factors, from genetic conditions to hormonal imbalances, thyroid disease and metabolic disorders. While all these conditions have different causes and effects, the main distinction is that hair loss tends to worsen with age.

Methods to Deal with Hair Loss

If you’re losing your hair and have the right medications and treatments, it’s probably not due to one of these underlying issues. But if you still feel that you’re losing your hair because of a genetic predisposition or an aging process, we can take steps to prevent further damage.

Hair Transplantation

Hair transplantation involves getting follicles from elsewhere on your body and growing them back where they used to be. It is one of the most aggressive forms of hair loss treatment, but if you have severe hair loss, it could give you a full head of hair. To make it happen, the doctor will usually take a long strip of tissue from inside your scalp, where they will place hair follicle cells and use them to grow in another part of your scalp, either near your temples or behind your ears. The procedure isn’t without risks; if there’s any trauma to the areas being transplanted, you could get scarring or permanent damage.

Medications

If you’re struggling with hair loss and want to take more aggressive steps after seeing a doctor, then the next thing you can try is medication. Shampoos are available for men and women, claiming to stimulate hair growth, but many have harsh chemicals with unknown side effects. If you have serious hair loss, a dermatologist can recommend stronger medications that require your doctor’s supervision to ensure that your body responds well to the treatment.

Essential Oils

Essential oils are one of the safer options for dealing with hair loss because they are completely natural. Oils like rosemary, lavender, peppermint, and tea tree can help stimulate hair growth, while coconut oil can be used to moisturize dry areas of skin. Many people have used essential oils in their recipes for homemade shampoos and other hair care regimens. You can find these at your local health store, usually in the “aromatherapy” section.

Over-The-Counter Pills

One of the biggest misconceptions about hair loss is that it’s caused by a lack of the right nutrients and vitamins, but that’s only sometimes true. Some of the most common symptoms of hair loss are dry, itchy skin, enlarged pores, and dandruff. Some prescription medications can help with these symptoms, as well as convenient over-the-counter pills that work by blocking DHT (dihydrotestosterone), a special type of estrogen usually responsible for hair loss.

Surgery

Surgery is a last resort when everything else has failed. A doctor can remove damaged areas of your scalp and replace them with healthy follicles from somewhere else in your body. If the surgery is successful and you have no scarring, you can eventually grow long, natural-looking hair in the area that was replaced. Some surgeries for hair loss are done through a small incision in the back of your head, while others require more extensive measures to cover larger areas of the head or multiple sites – and the latter usually comes at a higher cost.

The Bottom Line

While many people take hair loss treatment for granted, it’s often a disease that’s entirely undetectable to anyone but the person who suffers from it. No doubt, losing hair can cause significant distress and frustration, but when you find out that there are methods to cope with this issue – even after looking at medical literature – you can start feeling better. Speak with your doctor and find out what steps you should take to prevent further damage and enjoy your hair as much as possible.