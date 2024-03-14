Mayo Clinic Minute: Can Collagen Supplements Help With Aging? (Video)

Many people take collagen supplements, hoping to capture the fountain of youth. But can these products really reverse the aging process?

Dr. Dawn Davis, a Mayo Clinic dermatologist, weighs in on the topic.

Scroll through social media, and you’re bound to see ads and videos promoting the benefits of collagen. Many products claim that they can reduce the signs of aging by getting rid of wrinkles and saggy skin.

“Collagen is a protein in the deeper layers of the skin, which help(s) give it volume,” says Dr. Davis.

Dr. Davis says that, as people age, collagen production decreases, and many people turn to collagen supplements. But do they work?

Can collagen supplements reverse aging?

“At this time, we do not have any strong evidence that any over-the-counter oral or a topical collagen supplement is good for anti-aging,” she says.

Topical collagen can be challenging for the skin to absorb because of its chemical structure. Dr. Davis suggests making simple lifestyle changes to increase collagen.

“The best thing that you can do for your collagen and elastin for anti-aging is to limit alcohol intake, avoid smoking or secondhand smoke exposure, and wear your sunscreen,” says Dr. Davis.

Foods that promote collagen production include:

Bone broth.

Fish, chicken and meat.

Nuts and seeds.

Eggs.

