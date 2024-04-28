Naples, Florida to Miami, Florida – Coast to Coast 3 Ways

Welcome to the journey from Naples, Florida to Miami, Florida. This scenic route offers a delightful experience through the vibrant landscapes of southwestern Florida. As we embark on this adventure, prepare to be captivated by the natural beauty and cultural treasures that await along the way.

From the peaceful shores of Naples to the bustling urban energy of Miami, this trip promises a perfect blend of relaxation and excitement. So fasten your seatbelts, sit back, and let the enchanting sights and sounds of this remarkable journey unfold before you.

Transportation Options Naples Florida to Miami Florida

Traveling the Miami-Naples corridor is generally done by car, but there are other options.

Driving from Naples to Miami

In our family’s opinion, driving from Naples to Miami is a fun trip that is shorter and more scenic than any other way.

Distance from Naples, Florida to Miami, Florida: Approximately 125 miles. Travel time by car: Around 2 hours, depending on traffic conditions. Route options: I-75 S and US-41 S are commonly used. Scenic attractions along the way: Everglades National Park, Big Cypress National Preserve. Popular pit stops: Naples Pier, Marco Island, Miccosukee Resort & Gaming. Recent road conditions: Generally well-maintained highways. Gas stations and rest areas: Available along the route for convenience but may be limited at night. Toll roads: I-75 requires toll payments, so keep cash or a SunPass handy. Recommended time to travel: Avoid rush hours for a smoother journey.

The information provided is subject to change but was valid as of early 2024, our last trip to Miami-Naples, so it’s advisable to double-check for any updates before your trip.

Taking a bus from Naples Florida to Miami Florida

To travel by bus from Naples, Florida to Miami, Florida, you have a few options:

Greyhound Bus Lines: Greyhound operates several daily routes between Naples and Miami. The distance between the two cities by road is approximately 125 miles (201 kilometers), and the travel time by bus can vary depending on traffic conditions. On average, the journey takes around 2.5 to 3.5 hours. Cost: The ticket price for a one-way trip on Greyhound can range from $15 to $25, depending on the time of travel and how far in advance you book your ticket. Prices may be subject to change, so it is best to check the Greyhound website or contact their customer service for the most up-to-date information.

RedCoach: RedCoach is a luxury bus service that offers a more comfortable and premium travel experience. They also operate daily routes between Naples and Miami. Cost: The ticket prices for RedCoach can vary and are generally higher than Greyhound. A one-way trip can range from $25 to $40, depending on the time of travel and how far in advance you book your ticket. It is recommended to check the RedCoach website or contact their customer service for the most accurate and current prices.



Both Greyhound and RedCoach have various bus stops in both Naples and Miami. It is advisable to check their websites or contact their customer service to find the most convenient pick-up and drop-off locations for you.

Please note that the information provided is subject to change, so it is always recommended to verify the details directly with the bus companies prior to your travel date.

Flying from Naples to Miami

Flying from Naples, Florida to Miami, Florida typically takes around 1 hour and 15 minutes. The approximate costs can vary depending on several factors such as the airline, time of booking, and class of travel.

There are two main airports in the Naples and Miami area:

Naples Municipal Airport (APF): This is the primary airport in Naples, Florida. It offers charter flights, mainly serving domestic destinations. However, there are no direct flights from Naples Municipal Airport to Miami.

Miami International Airport (MIA): This is the main airport in Miami, Florida, and serves as a major hub for international and domestic flights. It is well-connected to various destinations across the globe, including domestic destinations like Naples.

To travel from Naples to Miami, you would typically need to book a flight from Southwest Florida Regional (RSW) to Miami International Airport (MIA). You can choose from several airlines that operate on this route, including major carriers like American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines.

The approximate cost of a one-way ticket can range from $100 to $250, depending on factors like the airline, time of booking, and class of travel. It’s advisable to compare prices from different airlines and book in advance to secure the best deals.

Once you land at Miami International Airport, you’ll have access to various transportation options to reach your final destination within Miami. These options include taxis, rental cars, ride-share services like Uber and Lyft, and public transportation like the Miami-Dade Transit system.

As always, it’s recommended to check with the airlines for the most up-to-date information on costs, flight timings, and any additional requirements or restrictions.

