Hot Sun With Some Afternoon Storms

Saturday features a warm and gusty breeze and a mix of sun and clouds with some mainly afternoon storms in spots. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Mother’s Day will bring lots of sun and a few clouds. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning, followed by some afternoon storms in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Look for some morning storms and afternoon showers in the east coast metro area and mostly afternoon storms along the Gulf Coast. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s on the mainland and the upper 80s in the Keys.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions with a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area, near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast, and in the upper 80s in the Keys.