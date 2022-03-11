Lots Of Warm Sun For Florida Friday

Friday features lots of warm sun and a few clouds. Look for a gusty breeze near the Gulf coast and the chance of a stray shower in the east coast metro area. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s, with a few inland locations topping out in the upper 80s.

Saturday will bring windy conditions, a mix of sun and clouds, and afternoon showers and storms as a strong front moves in. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the beaches along both coasts. And don’t forget to set your clocks one hour ahead on Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time returns in the wee hours of Sunday. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will begin with a chilly and breezy morning with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. The day will be breezy with plenty of sun and a few clouds. Sunday’s highs will only reach the mid-70s.

Monday morning will be cool, with lows ranging from the upper 50s to the mid-60s. The day will feature mostly sunny skies along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds on a strong breeze in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the low 80s.