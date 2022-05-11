Lots Of Sun With East Coast Showers Today

Wednesday features lots of sun and a few clouds in the morning. Look for a quick shower or two and maybe a stray storm to develop in the east coast metro area during the mid to late afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Friday morning. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will bring good sun and clouds in spots during the morning, with showers and storms moving through in the afternoon, especially in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Friday will be a sunny day along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see lots of sun in the morning and some clouds, showers, and storms in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature good sun and some clouds in the morning, with showers and storms popping up during the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and a few storms in spots. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.