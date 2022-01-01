Home Weather Lots Of Sun Welcomes South Florida Into 2022

Lots Of Sun Welcomes South Florida Into 2022

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

New Year’s Day starts with fog, especially in the western portions of South Florida.  The day features lots of sun and a few clouds on a warm breeze.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Sunday will bring plenty of sun on a brisk and gusty breeze.  A few late showers will move in along the Gulf coast as a front moves through.  Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at South Florida’s beaches.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will be breezy and cooler, with good sun along the Gulf coast and early showers followed by a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday morning will be cool, with lows in the mid-50s to the low 60s.  Then we’ll see lots of sun and a warm ocean breeze..  Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Wednesday will be near 80 degrees.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

