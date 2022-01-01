Lots Of Sun Welcomes South Florida Into 2022

New Year’s Day starts with fog, especially in the western portions of South Florida. The day features lots of sun and a few clouds on a warm breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Sunday will bring plenty of sun on a brisk and gusty breeze. A few late showers will move in along the Gulf coast as a front moves through. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at South Florida’s beaches. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will be breezy and cooler, with good sun along the Gulf coast and early showers followed by a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday morning will be cool, with lows in the mid-50s to the low 60s. Then we’ll see lots of sun and a warm ocean breeze.. Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be near 80 degrees.