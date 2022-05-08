Lots Of Sun Monday

Monday features lots of sun and just a few clouds on the breeze, which will be gusty at times in the east coast metro area. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Gulf beaches and along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring sunny skies and an ocean breeze, which will be gusty near the Atlantic coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be sunny along the Gulf Coast once again, but the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds with some afternoon showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature good sun and a few clouds in the morning with afternoon showers and storms, especially in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds, with afternoon showers and storms mainly in the east coast metro area. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.