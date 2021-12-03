Home Weather Lots Of Sun Friday For Florida

Lots Of Sun Friday For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features lots of sun with a few clouds at times as we enjoy a pleasant early December day.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday will bring sunny skies to the Gulf coast while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds.  Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will see the return of a few passing showers to the east coast metro area, along with sun and clouds.  Another sunny day is on tap along the Gulf coast.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies around South Florida, but with a few passing showers in the east coast metro area.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

