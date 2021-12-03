Lots Of Sun Friday For Florida

Friday features lots of sun with a few clouds at times as we enjoy a pleasant early December day. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday will bring sunny skies to the Gulf coast while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will see the return of a few passing showers to the east coast metro area, along with sun and clouds. Another sunny day is on tap along the Gulf coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies around South Florida, but with a few passing showers in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.