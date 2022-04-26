Lots Of Sun For Florida Tuesday

Tuesday features lots of sun, a cloud or two at times, and just the chance of a quick shower on a gusty ocean breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring sunny skies to the Gulf coast. The day will start with lots of sun in the east coast metro area, but look for clouds and a storm in spots during the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will be sunny along the Gulf coast again, while the east coast metro area will see a sunny morning with clouds and some storms developing during the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun in the morning and building clouds with passing storms in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers, with a storm in spots. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s.