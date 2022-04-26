Home Weather Lots Of Sun For Florida Tuesday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Tuesday features lots of sun, a cloud or two at times, and just the chance of a quick shower on a gusty ocean breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring sunny skies to the Gulf coast.  The day will start with lots of sun in the east coast metro area, but look for clouds and a storm in spots during the afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will be sunny along the Gulf coast again, while the east coast metro area will see a sunny morning with clouds and some storms developing during the afternoon.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun in the morning and building clouds with passing storms in the afternoon.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers, with a storm in spots.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

