Lots Of Sun For Florida Thursday

Thursday features lots of sun and a few clouds, along with the chance of a stray east coast shower on a brisk ocean breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches at least through Friday morning. Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be breezy with plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature breezy conditions, lots of sun along the Gulf coast, and a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will continue our stretch of breezy and mostly sunny days. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a strong breeze. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-80s.