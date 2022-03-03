Home Weather Lots Of Sun For Florida Thursday

Lots Of Sun For Florida Thursday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday features lots of sun and a few clouds, along with the chance of a stray east coast shower on a brisk ocean breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches at least through Friday morning.  Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be breezy with plenty of sun and a few clouds at times.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature breezy conditions, lots of sun along the Gulf coast, and a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will continue our stretch of breezy and mostly sunny days.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a strong breeze.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here