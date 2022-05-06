Lots Of Hot Sun Friday

Friday features lots of hot sun and a few clouds, with only a light chance of a quick shower in spots. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s, with locations right at the coasts topping out in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with some mostly afternoon showers and storms. Look for breezy conditions near the Gulf coast. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be breezy with some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Some showers and a few storms will develop in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies around South Florida, with a few showers and storms moving through the east coast metro area. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.