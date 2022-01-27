Lots of Clouds Around Florida With a Few East Coast Showers Possible Wednesday

Home Weather Lots of Clouds Around Florida With a Few East Coast Showers Possible...

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features lots of clouds and a few leftover showers in portions of the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be another mostly cloudy day.  Showers will move from west to east on a gusty breeze as a strong front moves in.  Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at all South Florida beaches.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday morning will kick off a very cold weekend with lows mostly in the low 50s.  Then we’ll see sunny skies, but with windy conditions, there won’t be much of a warmup.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday will start with our coldest morning so far this season — with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.  Expect a frost advisory for the interior and wind chills that will make it feel like the low 30s.  The day will be sunny but cold.  Sunday’s highs will top out in the low 60s.

Monday’s forecast calls for another cold morning, with lows in the 40s.  Then we’ll see lots of sun and the start of a warmup.  Highs on Monday will be near 70 degrees.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

