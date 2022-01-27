Lots of Clouds Around Florida With a Few East Coast Showers Possible Wednesday

Thursday features lots of clouds and a few leftover showers in portions of the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be another mostly cloudy day. Showers will move from west to east on a gusty breeze as a strong front moves in. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at all South Florida beaches. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday morning will kick off a very cold weekend with lows mostly in the low 50s. Then we’ll see sunny skies, but with windy conditions, there won’t be much of a warmup. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday will start with our coldest morning so far this season — with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Expect a frost advisory for the interior and wind chills that will make it feel like the low 30s. The day will be sunny but cold. Sunday’s highs will top out in the low 60s.

Monday’s forecast calls for another cold morning, with lows in the 40s. Then we’ll see lots of sun and the start of a warmup. Highs on Monday will be near 70 degrees.