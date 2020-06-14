Legal Experts Who Can Help Resolve Financial Issues

Financial issues are the leading cause of stress for Americans. Concerns about job stability, inadequate income, unforeseen expenses, healthcare and debt are all factors that contribute to stress from finances.

If you are experiencing financial strain, you may think there is no way to improve your situation. Fortunately, there are legal experts who can help with many situations. In some cases, these legal experts may even be able to resolve your financial issues.

Debt Collection

Over 33% of Americans have a debt that is in collections. The process of resolving debt can be extremely stressful. Debt collectors can call constantly. Some may even apply pressure to get you to pay for your debt instead of other essentials, such as food, shelter and healthcare costs.

Your Legal Rights Advocates can help you resolve harassment from debt collectors. Debt collectors are governed by The Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. If you have experienced repeated calls and harassment, you can turn to Your Legal Rights Advocates to protect your rights and ensure that the harassment ends.

Employment Law

You may have a case against your former employer if you have been wrongfully terminated from your job. In some cases, employers demonstrate favoritism and retain staff with less seniority or experience while terminating others without cause.

It is also possible that you were terminated due to discrimination. Individuals who are terminated because of their race, gender, sexual orientation or religion may all have a legal claim against their former employer.

Lawyers who specialize in employment law can help you determine whether you have legal grounds to pursue a case and guide you through the process.

Personal Injury

If you have been hurt in an accident you should talk to personal injury lawyers in New Mexico . Davis Kelin Law Firm has years of experience working with individuals who have personal injury claims. Car accidents, workplace injuries and medical malpractice are all common reasons for personal injury claims.

You may face medical costs due to your injuries. You may also face loss of income if you are unable to work for a period of time. Personal injury lawyers offer a free consultation and can help take you through each step of the process to ensure you get the medical treatment you need and the maximum amount of compensation that you are entitled to. You typically pay personal injury attorneys a portion of your settlement, which means you have no out of pocket legal costs while waiting for your case to be resolved.

Taxes

You may have complex taxes that involve payments in multiple states, particularly if you are a business owner. You may also find that you have accrued tax debt that needs to be paid.

Tax attorneys can help you navigate the process of filing complex tax returns. This can prevent you from overpaying or underpaying, which could result in an audit and assessment of back taxes owed.

Tax lawyers can also help negotiate terms for repayment of back taxes so that you can manage your tax payments affordably. They may also be able to help remove liens imposed due to back taxes. In some cases, they can negotiate a settlement for less than the original sum of taxes owed.

Estate Planning

It can be stressful to determine who will receive your estate or how it may be divided. Resolving this issue legally can alleviate your concerns about family disputes and ensure that your wishes are respected.

A lawyer who specializes in estate planning can help you prepare a last will. The last will takes effect after you pass away and identifies what each person will receive from your estate. Your estate planning lawyer will go through all of the legal steps required after your passing to ensure that the courts distribute your estate in accordance with your wishes.