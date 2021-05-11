Laughter is Back at the Hard Rock with White, Maniscalco and Gaffigan

Comedian Ron White to Perform at Tampa’s Hard Rock Event Center

Live entertainment is now available to the public at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and comedian Ron White will be performing live on stage at the Hard Rock Event Center on Sunday, July 25, 2021 with two socially distanced showtimes at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. for each respective showtimes.

Operating under strict Safe + Sound guidelines, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa invites guests to enjoy some good, clean fun. For more information of the Safe + Sound protocols, please visit https://www.seminolehardrocktampa.com/good-clean-fun.

Presale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, May 12 at 10 a.m. with a social media exclusive code. Make sure to visit us on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook for the exclusive code on presale day. Ticket sales will begin on Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. starting at $75 via Ticketmaster or online at seminolehardrocktampa.com.

Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but now as a chart-topping Grammy-nominated comedian and a feature film actor, Ron White has established himself as a star in his own right. White has always been a classic storyteller. His stories relay tales from his real life, ranging from growing up in a small town in Texas to sharing stories of his daily life to becoming one of the most successful comedians in America. All four of his comedy albums charted #1 on the Billboard Comedy Charts.

He has sold over 14 million albums (solo and with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour), been nominated for two Grammys, and over the past nine years (since 2004) been one of the top three grossing stand-up comedians on tour in America.

Sebastian Maniscalco Brings Coming to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will bring his “Nobody Does This Tour” to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Thursday, Sept. 2, and Friday, Sept. 3, at 8 p.m.

Tickets cost $155, $105, $85, $65 and $45. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14, at 10 a.m. Sebastian Maniscalco fan club presale tickets are available on Wednesday, May 12, at 10 a.m.

Fans can also access venue presale tickets beginning Thursday, May 13, at 10 a.m. through Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood’s Facebook and Twitter pages. All seats are reserved. Tickets are available at www.myhrl.com. Doors open one hour prior to showtime. Additional fees may apply.

Maniscalco’s success follows a number of blockbuster years for the comedian, author and actor The New York Times calls “the hottest comic in America.” In addition to releasing a best-selling memoir, “Stay Hungry” and a Netflix original special with the same title, the comic hosted the 2019 MTV Music Video Awards and landed roles in the Oscar-winning “Green Book” and Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated “The Irishman.”

The comedian managed to notch several career firsts in 2020, including a two-night run guest-hosting ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” In addition to adding late-night host to his growing list of hyphenates, Maniscalco also added the role of executive producer with the release of “Sebastian Maniscalco presents Pat McGann: When’s Mom Gonna Be Home?” Maniscalco can be seen next on the small screen with his own food show for Discovery+ to be released later this year.

Jim Gaffigan Brings “The Fun Tour” to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida

Comedian Jim Gaffigan will bring “The Fun Tour” to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Monday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 8 p.m.

Tickets cost $106, $86, $66 and $46. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14 at noon. Jim Gaffigan fan club presale tickets begin on Tuesday, May 11, at 10 a.m. Fans can also access venue presale tickets beginning Wednesday, May 12, at 10 a.m. through Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood’s Facebook and Twitter pages. All seats are reserved. Tickets are available at www.myhrl.com. Doors open one hour prior to showtime. Additional fees may apply.

Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, two-time Emmy-winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life.

A top ten comedian according to Forbes’ 2019 comedy list, Jim recently released his 8th stand-up special, “The Pale Tourist,” on Amazon which was nominated for a Grammy. He was also recently awarded for being the first comedian to reach one billion streams on Pandora.

In addition to two seasons of the critically acclaimed semi-autobiographical “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” which he wrote and produced with his wife, Jeannie, and his widely popular stand-up comedy specials, Gaffigan has guest-starred on many television comedies and dramas, ranging from “Portlandia” and “Bob’s Burgers” to the HBO cult hits “Flight of the Concords” to dramatic roles in “Law & Order.”

Gaffigan has won two Emmy awards for his humorous commentaries on “CBS Sunday Morning.” In 2015, Gaffigan had the great honor of performing for Pope Francis and over 1 million festival attendees at the Festival of Families in Philadelphia.

