Jello was part of The Wizard of Oz. Jello Paste Was Used For A “Horse of a Different Color”

Jello was part of The Wizard of Oz. Jello Paste Was Used...

July 12th easily directs us what to do on Eat Your Jello Day! With plenty of flavors to choose from, you should have no problem finding one you like.

Trademarked in 1897 by Pearle Wait of Leroy, New York, Jell-O is the novel and fun dessert loved by millions.

Francis Woodward, who later purchased the recipe and trademark, eventually made Jell-O a household name. With 21 different flavors, Jell-O satisfies every taste and can be enjoyed in numerous combinations.

There were 4 original flavors: Jello’s original flavors included: strawberry, raspberry, orange and lemon

Discontinued JELL-O® flavors include: Chocolate, Cola, Apple, Blackberry, Pineapple-Grapefruit, Strawberry Punch, Blackberry, and JELL-O® Gelatin for Salads (Celery, Italian, Mixed Vegetable and Seasoned Tomato).

Jello was part of The Wizard of Oz. The splendor of seeing the massive Oz castle in Emerald City, the sparkly ruby colored shoes and yes, the color changing horse! Believe it or not, Jello had a lot to do with this famous scene! Titled “Horse of a Different Color”, this scene depicts the color of the horse always changing. The original idea during filming was to just paint the horse, but naturally this caused animal rights’ groups to object very quickly! A paste made of Jello powder came to the rescue and gave the crew the exact coloring effect they were looking for. The only problem was that the horse actually kept licking it off, so they had to continuously do re-touches!

Immigrants had the first taste. Jello originated in New York at a time when the city was a hub for newcomers flocking to the States in search of the American dream. Jello saw this as an opportunity to grow its brand and make its product known to a whole new demographic of people! This could be one of the reasons Jello is known as “America’s Favorite Dessert”! The immigrants who were coming through Ellis Island were offered Jello as a snack.

Utah eats more Jell-O than any other state. The state has an entire holiday week dedicated to the jiggly treat, and it’s even Utah’s official state food

Jello is nearly 90% sugar.

75% of Americans have Jell-O at home.

A full week in February is dedicated to Jell-O. National Jell-O Week is celebrated February 12-18.

Jell-O is usually eaten for a snack or dessert, but it doesn’t have to be. You can use a box to dye your hair, make finger paint or even create edible play-dough.

Sources:

National Day Calendar

Babble Top

Taste of Home

Joys of Jello