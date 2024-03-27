It’s Payback Time For Rudy Giuliani; Creditors Want His Luxury Palm Beach Condo, Hidden Assets

By Dan Christensen, FloridaBulldog.org

It’s payback time for Rudy Giuliani. And look who’s poised to sic the financial bloodhounds on him:

Wandrea’ ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, as chair of the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors appointed in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy case of America’s ex-mayor and Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer and #1 chump.

You’ll recall Georgia election workers Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, as the victims of Giuliani’s reckless and repeated false accusations of ballot fraud in the 2020 presidential election that they said forced them to quit their jobs. The world got to know them when they testified hauntingly about the harassment and threats they endured before the Jan. 6 Commission in May 2022.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. last August found Giuliani liable for spreading lies about Moss and Freeman. (That same month Giuliani was indicted in Georgia along with Trump and 17 others for allegedly working to overturn the 2020 presidential election vote there.) A jury awarded the pair $148.2 million in compensatory and punitive damages on Dec. 15.

