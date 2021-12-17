It Takes 40 Gallons Of Sap For One Gallon Of Maple Syrup To Produce Eight Pounds Of Maple Candy

It Takes 40 Gallons Of Sap For One Gallon Of Maple Syrup...

Get the flapjacks ready for National Maple Syrup Day. December 17th calls for orders of pancakes, french toast, or biscuits topped off with butter and delicious maple syrup.

Maple syrup was first collected, processed, and used by the indigenous peoples of North America.

The practice was then adopted by the European settlers who gradually refined production methods.

In the 1970s further refinements in syrup processing were made with technological improvements.

A maple syrup production farm is called a sugarbush or a sugarwood.

Sap is boiled in a sugar house which is also known as a sugar shack, sugar shanty or a cabane à sucre.

Up until the 1930s, the United States led in maple syrup production, now Canada is the world’s largest maple syrup producer.

The Canadian province of Quebec is by far the largest producer, responsible for about three-quarters of the world’s output; Canadian exports of maple syrup exceed 141 million USD per year.

Vermont is the largest producer in the United States, generating about 5.5 percent of the global supply.

It takes 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of maple syrup.

It takes one gallon of maple syrup to produce eight pounds of maple candy or sugar

A gallon of maple syrup weighs 11 pounds

There are three shades of Grade A Amber – light, medium, and dark.

The sugar content of sap averages 2.5 percent; sugar content of maple syrup is at least 66 percent or more

Each tap will yield an average of 10 gallons of sap per season, producing about one quart of syrup.

The maple season may last eight to 10 weeks, but sap flow is heaviest for about 10-20 days in the early spring.

Canadians make a candy called tire d’érable (also known as Maple Syrup Taffy) by pouring maple syrup on snow, then rolling it onto sticks. – Source

Maple syrup bottles have little handles on them because they originally came in 5lb containers that needed handles to hold, so when shrinking the bottle the handle was kept on because people associated the handle with that product. – Source

Maple syrup has more calcium than milk. – Source

Because maple syrup doesn’t always look good on camera, many food advertisers replace it with motor oil in commercials. – Source

Due to food rationing during WWII, people in the U.S. were encouraged to stretch their sugar rations by sweetening foods with maple syrup and maple sugar, and recipe books were printed at that time to help housewives employ this alternative source to cane sugar. – Source

IHOP (the International House of Pancakes) has only 1 location out of 1400 that serves actual maple syrup. – Source

The syrup you have in the pantry probably doesn’t contain much maple sap. Cheaper, maple-flavored syrups are made with a negligible amount of maple sap—here’s how to tell if your syrup is the real thing. Treat yourself to a jar of pure maple syrup.

Maple syrup is the secret ingredient in a master cleanse. Celebrities including Beyoncé attribute maple syrup to their weight loss and detox regime, which consist of consuming only maple syrup, lemon juice, cayenne pepper and water for 10 days straight.

