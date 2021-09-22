Is Steam Cleaning A Good Idea?

Whether you have recently moved to South Florida from NY and you used to have a company like NYC Steam Cleaning cater to your carpet cleaning needs chances are you are going to want to need a reputable cleaner for your new home as well. If you have never tried steam cleaning before, you might be wondering if the service is truly worth it or not.

What Is A Steam Cleaner?

Steam cleaners are extremely powerful, safe and non-toxic methods of cleaning and disinfecting a variety of surfaces around the house using steam from hot water. The list includes carpeting, upholstery, curtains, mattresses, tile and grout, wooden floors, and more. Basically, a good steam cleaner should be able to thoroughly clean an entire household top to bottom, while killing up to 99% of all the harmful bacteria, viruses, and germs in an environmentally friendly manner.

How Does A Steam Cleaner Work?

Steam relies on microscopic molecules of vapors that can protrude through the pores of a given surface and make the dirt inside be pulled out, along with any traces of grease and a variety of substances responsible for causing stains.

Steam is also formed at high temperatures, which means dust mites, bacteria, mold, and dust mites can be eradicated effectively with the help of nothing but water.

Steam Cleaners: What You Can & Cannot Clean With Them

A steam cleaner can be used on a large number of surfaces inside a home, including tile and grout, quality floors made of hardwood, kitchen and bathroom sinks, carpets, area rugs, upholstered furniture, mattresses, countertops, tubs, ovens, glass, and many more. Some models can handle more surfaces than others thanks to the larger number of accessories and attachments they feature.

On the other hand, the steam of a steam cleaner is powerful enough to warp a floor that has not been sealed, as well as cause plastic to melt or trigger swelling in laminate floors. This is why it is important to avoid steam cleaning these particular surfaces, as well as cold windows, tile that has not been glazed, or surfaces that have been painted with water-based paint.

Rely on the expertise of professional service if you want to keep the risks to a minimum.

Is It Worth Investing In Steam Cleaners?

Rental vs Purchasing

Renting a steam cleaner is one valid alternative for the majority of people who do not need to steam clean their homes on a regular, weekly basis, and only limit their use to deep cleaning when the seasons change. However, the rental can get expensive, especially when it comes to advanced equipment.

While the price tag of such a device might get rather high, it will also cover a decent warranty, a long product life, and top customer support. A quality steam cleaner is one with a high capacity that will take longer to get empty. There are also models that feature a continuous fill function for longer working times, as well as warm-up times that are shorter than 60 seconds.

Finally, hiring a steam cleaning service would cost less than investing in a steam cleaner, while bringing you the benefits of having a professional cleaner work the equipment for you around the house. Ultimately, the choice is yours!