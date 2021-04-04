In 1933, Vitamin C Became The First Vitamin To Be Produced Chemically

National Vitamin C Day on April 4th each year shares all the ways vitamin C nurtures and benefits our health, inside and out!

While Vitamin C is widely recognized for warding off colds, the vitamin is also clinically proven to be a powerhouse in other areas of health, too. For example, Vitamin C may reduce blood pressure and potentially lower the risk of heart disease. Those at risk of gout can lower that risk by increasing their intake of Vitamin C.

Topically, Vitamin C keeps skin healthy by protecting it from oxidative damage caused by daily exposure to light, heat, and pollution. The popularity of topical vitamin C products has risen dramatically.

With the right product, adding Vitamin C to your beauty regimen can brighten your skin, reduce inflammation, and promote healthy collagen production. Vitamin C brightens just about any health routine.

Vitamin C is also referred to as ascorbate and ascorbic acid. It is found in a number of different foods, as well as being sold as a dietary supplement.

It was discovered back in 1912. Sixteen years later, it was isolated.

In 1933, it became the first vitamin to be produced chemically.

Some of the fruits that have the highest sources of vitamin C include cantaloupe melon, citrus juices and fruits, kiwi fruit, pineapple, papaya, mango, and various berries, such as cranberries, blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries.

There are a number of vegetables that are rich in vitamin C as well, including cauliflower and broccoli.

It is one of the most searched vitamins online.

In the 1940s, a doctor by the name of Frederick Klenner cured chickenpox, tetanus, mumps, measles, and polio–all with the use of vitamin C therapy.

Vitamin C is great for collagen regeneration. Aside from smoothing out a few wrinkles, it may also help with arthritis.

Scurvy was an illness that most sailors faced from lacking fruits and vegetables. For a long time, no one knew how to treat it. Eventually, around 1747, a breakthrough was made.

A doctor was successful in treating 12 sick sailors with citrus fruits. It was the only effective treatment and eventually gave sailors the nickname, “limey.” This came from sucking on limes through their voyage to prevent the illness.

Vitamin C, instant coffee, and washing soda can be used together to develop black and white film.

Although everyone always says that oranges contain a lot of vitamin C, they’re by no means the number one supply! Oranges contain 50mg for every 100g, while other foods like blackcurrants (177mg), raw red bell pepper (139 mg), kiwi (92.7mg) and strawberries (58.8mg) contain much more.

Vitamin C is a powerful brightener, so it’s the ultimate ally for those of us who want to look radiant day in, day out! It helps recover vitality in skin that’s become dull over time through the natural aging process, or affected by external factors like cigarette smoke.

