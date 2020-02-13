In 1894, Cheesemaker Peter Mcintosh Brought His Skills To Tillamook County, OR. Today, There Are More Cows Than People In Tillamook.

National Cheddar Day adds some cheesy goodness on February 13th!

Grilled cheese would be buttered bread without melt-able slices piled high; burgers would be lackluster without a perfect ooze; mac & cheese would just be…mac, to be frank. So many of our iconic American dishes simply wouldn’t be the same without a slice of cheddar’s deliciousness.

Cheddar first rolled into being in the village of Cheddar in Somerset, England in the 12th century.

While cheddar accounts for more than a third of all the cheese sold in the United States, it is a royal hit in the United Kingdom where it was created.

In fact, more than half of the cheese sales in the UK go to cheddar.

In 1894, renowned cheesemaker Peter McIntosh brought his cheese-making skills to Tillamook County, Oregon where it rains a lot and the grass was always green. He taught the locals all he knew, and in due time he earned himself the nickname “Cheese King of the Coast.”

Today, there are more cows than people in Tillamook, and those local farmers have since formed the farmer-owned cooperative we know today as the Tillamook County Creamery Association.

Cheddar is the most popular cheese in the United Kingdom, accounting for 51% of the country’s 1.9 billion pound sterling annual cheese market.

Cheddar cheese is the second most popular cheese in the United States, second to mozzarella, with an average annual consumption of 10 pounds, or 4.5 kilograms, per capita.

Cheddar Gorge, on the edge of Cheddar, Somerset, contains many caves, which provided the ideal humidity and steady temperature for maturing Cheddar cheese.

The Romans may have brought the recipe to Britain from the Cantal region of France.

Central to the modernization and standardization of Cheddar cheese was the 19th century Somerset dairyman Joseph Harding.

For his technical innovations, promotion of dairy hygiene, and volunteer dissemination of modern cheese-making techniques, Joseph Harding has been named “the father of Cheddar cheese.”

The Joseph Harding method was the first modern system for Cheddar production based upon scientific principles.

According to a United States Department of Agriculture research, Cheddar cheese is the world’s most popular variety of cheese, and the most studied type of cheese in scientific publications.

According to local legend, Cheddar cheese was discovered by accident over 800 years ago when a milkmaid left a pail of milk in the nearby Cheddar Gorge caves and returned sometime later to find the milk had turned into cheese.

For the 1964 World’s Fair in New York, Wisconsin created 34,951 pounds of Cheddar cheese from the milk of 16,000 cows.

Aging is the only difference between mild and sharp Cheddars. The longer cheese is aged naturally, the sharper and more pronounced the Cheddar flavor becomes.

Mild Cheddar cheese is generally aged for 2 to 3 months, whereas an extra sharp might be aged for as long as a year.

Cheddar cheese is packaged airtight to eliminate molding. Although wax packaging is the most traditional, modern methods utilize plastic films and vacuum packing or a “gas flushing” technique to remove air before sealing. Regardless, the surface mold that sometimes forms on cheese is completely harmless; simply trim it off, reseal in fresh plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator.

Pairing wine and cheese is a matter of personal taste, although the flavors of both should complement each other.

Intense flavored cheeses such as Extra Sharp Cheddar cheese, blue cheeses and goudas match well with a bold Pinot noir or Cabernet.

Mild cheeses or a goat cheese pair great with a round, mellow Merlot.

A fresh and fruity Chardonnay is a match for milder cheese varieties, enhancing the creaminess of a mild Cheddar or Colby Jack cheese, with just the right whisper of sweet.

Cheese and beer lovers share a common passion. They both appreciate award-winning taste! The right beer and cheddar cheese melded together can be a magical taste explosion.

For instance, the pleasant bitterness of English Pale Ale—the British idea of perfect balance of malt and hops—is a beautiful complement to Extra Sharp Cheddar roasted potatoes. Roast wedges of potatoes with olive oil, rosemary and coarse salt; top with shredded Cheddar and serve with grape tomatoes.

The most stolen food item in the world is cheese, with 4% of all cheese being sold end up stolen. – Source

When cheese is digested, it breaks down into an opioid. Other opioids you may know about are heroin and morphine. – Source

Stilton blue cheese is known to frequently cause odd, vivid dreams. – Source

Scientists have successfully created cheese using human bacteria collected from toes and belly buttons. – Source

Gouda accounts for over half of the world’s cheese consumption. – Source

The oldest known cheese was from 1615 BC in China and resembles cottage cheese. – Source

Wisconsin produces around 2.6 billion pounds of Cheese each year. – Source

Moose cheese costs around $420 per pound, since each milking takes two hours, and must be done in complete silence. – Source

