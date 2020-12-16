Ikea Furniture Hacks: 4 Top Tips To Assist You To Upgrade Your Ikea Furniture

Do you own Ikea furniture? And, while it is functionally sound and extremely well-designed, it can be a bit plain. Therefore, the question that begs is what Ikea furniture hacks can you implement to upgrade your furniture?

By way of answering this question, let’s consider the following 5 tips:

Upgrade the cabinetry hardware

Swapping out the cabinetry hardware or replacing the cupboard door or drawer handles or knobs is a great way to change your apartment or home’s look at feel. Additionally, there are many different options like leather drawer pulls and different types of door handles manufactured from wood, metal like copper, pewter, and chrome, and plastic.

Apply a fresh coat of paint

A new coat of paint on a room’s walls and wooden furniture can change the room’s aesthetics. It is hard to describe the power of color, whether solid or pattern, on the room’s ambiance and vibe. It can bring an old piece of furniture to life, creating a living space that you want.

For instance, if you have Ikea furniture in your home office, you can create an industrial, high-tech feel by applying black matt paint to the furniture and then add a highly polished chrome door and drawer handles.

Use contact paper

It is not simple to repaint all Ikea furniture, especially cabinet doors, with a plastic-based veneer applied. As an aside, this veneer comes in a range of primary colors, including white. While items coated with this veneer work well with a room decorated in neutral colors, it is challenging to paint over the plastic because it does not adhere well to the item’s surface.

At this juncture, it is easy to become despondent. However, there is good news. Enter contact paper. This adhesive paper comes in a wide range of colors, patterns, and finishes, creating endless finishes. For instance, you can make a shelf look as though it is a marble shelf, change a tabletop so that it looks like a wooden table, or cover a shelf or cupboard doors with a paper that looks like red lacquer. In summary, your options are endless.

Add new legs to furniture like coffee tables

It is a simple matter to swap out the legs on a coffee table, side table, or a chest of drawers shipped with the standard blocky wooden legs. The legs are usually screwed into the underside of the tabletop or base of the drawer chest, and the screws are a universal size, so it is easy to replace these legs with any other legs. There is currently a choice between midcentury modern, Victorian curved, or contemporary or standard legs. There is no limit to what is available and what will fit onto the existing furniture.

Final thoughts.

These are just a few of the many ways to upgrade your Ikea furniture. Once you have purchased and installed Ikea items, you do not have to leave them in their initial state. You can start upgrading them immediately, resulting in an upmarket-looking finish.