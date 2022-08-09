If ‘Experience Matters,’ Foreclosure Judge Gundersen May Lose Her Race On Aug. 23

By Noreen Marcus, FloridaBulldog.org

Broward foreclosure Judge Andrea Gundersen is running for reelection with the motto “experience matters.”

Primary voters just have to figure out if her experience is good or bad. On Aug. 23 they’ll decide whether they want Gundersen, 66, to continue presiding over Broward County residential mortgage foreclosures.

They have the choice of replacing her with Lauren Alperstein, 38, a well-connected divorce and family lawyer from the prominent Boies Schiller Flexner law firm. Low-key, earnest and devoted to pro bono work, she’s nothing like the scrappy, folksy Gundersen.

Alperstein won the endorsement of the Sun Sentinel, Broward County’s dominant newspaper, and of five past presidents of the Florida Bar. Gundersen has the police and teachers’ unions, reliable vote-wranglers in Democratic Broward. Early voting begins Saturday.

