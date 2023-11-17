How to Rule Out a Heart Attack at Home: In Men, Women, Older Adults

If you suspect you or someone you know is having a heart attack, call 911 or have someone near you call 911. Don’t try to drive yourself to the emergency room. If your symptoms worsen, you could put yourself or other motorists at risk.

The more aware you are of some of the common and even some of the less common symptoms of a heart attack, the better equipped you’ll be to get treatment for yourself or someone else who may be experiencing a serious cardiac episode.

A heart attack occurs when blood flow to the heart muscle is blocked or significantly reduced. The event can cause permanent damage to heart tissue. Responding quickly to heart attack symptoms is essential to minimize complications and long-term heart problems.

Chest pain is one of many possible symptoms of a heart attack. Knowing the other symptoms and what to do if they develop may save your life or the life of a loved one.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that chest pain or discomfort is present with most heart attacks, but several other symptoms may be present.

It’s worth noting that heart attack symptoms tend to be nontypical or different in certain populations including females, older adults, and those with diabetes mellitus. If you belong to one of these groups, have a discussion with your doctor about symptoms that may be unique to you.

Common signs and symptoms

While chest pain or discomfort occurs frequently, the nature of that discomfort varies. It may be experienced as pressure or a squeezing sensation or as a sharp pain, often on the left side of the chest. Heart attack chest pain may get progressively worse, or it may come and go.

Other common indications of a heart attack include:

cold sweat

lightheadedness, weakness, or fainting

shortness of breath, sometimes preceding chest pain or occurring along with chest pain

upper body pain, including pain that radiates up the neck to the jaw and pain in the back, shoulders, and arms

Though left arm pain is more commonly associated with heart attack symptoms, you can have pain in your right arm only or in both arms. Likewise, you may have pain in one or both shoulders during a heart attack.

Some people also report that they have a vague sense of impending doom before other heart attack symptoms set in or while symptoms are developing.

In women

Women with heart disease may experience typical heart attack symptoms, such as chest pain, though in many cases their symptoms are less obvious. Women often have more subtle symptoms that may not always suggest a heart attack, according to the American Heart Association.

Some of these symptoms include:

nausea and vomiting

palpitations

shortness of breath

upper back or jaw pain

In older adults

A sudden jolt of chest pain may be an unmistakable sign that a heart attack is underway. But for many older adults, other symptoms may be more confusing.

For example, older adults who become winded while climbing stairs or doing yard work may treat a symptom such as shortness of breath as an age-related complaint rather than a heart attack symptom. If you’re resting and start to have trouble catching your breath, call 911.

In people with diabetes

People with diabetes are more likely to develop heart disease and at a younger age than those without diabetes. That’s because high blood glucose from diabetes can damage the blood vessels and nerves that control your heart.

If you have diabetes that has affected some of the nerves in your chest, the onset of seemingly minor chest pain may be masking a more serious problem, such as a heart attack.

Atypical symptoms may include:

breaking out in a cold sweat for no reason

feeling particularly tired for no reason

stomach upset

shortness of breath even when you haven’t been active

If you’re already being treated for heart disease

If you have been diagnosed with and are being treated for heart disease, your doctor can let you know about heart attack symptoms to be aware of so that you’ll be prepared if one occurs.

The symptoms you experience during a heart attack may be more intense than the ones that initially led to your heart disease diagnosis. That includes conditions such as angina or shortness of breath with exertion.