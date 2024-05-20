A new chapter is about to unfold for Broadway director, award-winning author and entertainment innovator Neil Goldberg. His new brand, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance (PSC), makes its international debut at the largest trade show dedicated to brand licensing, the Global Licensing Expo 2024 from May 21 to May 23 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas (Booth A185).

Animation & Product Reel from POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance on Vimeo.

POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance is gaining enormous traction as an up-and-coming global brand and currently includes an award-winning children’s book series, live shows, unique costumed characters, and a developing product line of animation, toys, plush and apparel.

The PSC critically acclaimed, family-friendly live shows and immersive experiences have been featured on Good Morning America, Fox & Friends and more. In 2023, the first public ticketed PSC live show and immersive experience premiered over 8 days attended by 35,000 people.

This distinct brandis centered around three best friends, Pomp, Snow and Cirqueumstance, who work to spread the power of creativity and imagination while embracing diversity and teaching valuable lessons in humility, service to others, and making positive choices.

Pomp learns music, Snow masters magic and Cirqueumstance studies circus at a secret university where together they embark on missions to use their individualistic skills spreading joy and excitement for Christmas and other global holidays such as Ramadan, Diwali, Passover, Mardi Gras and more.

“We are exploring collaborations, partnerships and expansion in new marketplaces, industry categories and consumer products such as toys, video games, TV and animation and educational software and apps. The rich content of PSC’s IP is designed to attract a wide audience and span multiple generations,” Goldberg states.

Multiple PSC experienceshave been shared with U.S. military bases worldwide to help provide entertainment during the pandemic and the crisis in the Middle East. Since 2021, the brand has provided books, live and virtual shows and joy to over 100,000 service members and their families, and has been inducted into the USO’s Bob Hope Legacy Reading Program & Libraries.

Goldberg is known for being a Broadway director and heavily influencing the contemporary circus and theatrical entertainment landscape. He sold his Cirque Dreams entertainment brand to Cirque du Soleil in 2018 and has successfully produced other shows in over 500 cities across five continents, including Broadway, the Kennedy Center, the Grand Ole Opry House and MoMA.