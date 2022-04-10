When you’re looking up how to play Blackjack the first thing to keep in mind is that actually, as card games go it’s really easy to pick up and learn. Unlike poker, Blackjack rules are relatively simple which means that learning how to play doesn’t need to be a charge. Whether you want to play in a land-based casino or you want to play online you’ll find plenty of opportunity to practice your newly learned skills.

Knowing The Rules

If you do want to be successful at Blackjack then the important thing is to make sure that you know the rules and are familiar with how to play. When you start to look at Blackjack rules you’ll likely stumble across various Blackjack strategies, so you can opt to learn these too.

The main object of the game is to beat the dealer by getting your dealt cards as close to 21 as possible, without going over. You are dealt two cards to start with (these are dealt face up) and then you can choose to stick (stay with the cards you already have) or hit (get another card dealt). You can have up to 5 cards dealt but if you go over 21 then you are bust and out of the running.

Upping Your Game

For most people, Blackjack is a simple to learn game that they play just for fun. However, there are also people that take the card game a little more seriously a play using various Blackjack strategies to improve their chances of winning. These strategies are generally based on maths and the chances of certain cards being drawn, so if you want to play using these same strategies then you’ll need to be willing to learn these strategies and learn lots of different possible outcomes. Not always the easiest of tasks, but perfectly possible if you’re good with numbers and willing to put the work in to researching and learning before you start to play the game.

Where To Play

One of the best things about Blackjack is that there are plenty of opportunities to play, whether that’s just for fun or to practice the strategies you’re learning. Setting up a game of Blackjack with friends takes minimal effort and equipment; so you can easily set up and get playing whenever you want. However, if you don’t fancy playing at home then you can play online from wherever you want or visit a land-based casino for a card game or two!

Whether you’ve played card games before or you’re a complete newbie you’ll be glad to know that learning how to play Blackjack doesn’t need to be hard work. Yes, there are various strategies that you can research and implement if you want but in general, the actual rules and getting started with the game itself is simple and easy.