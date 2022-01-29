Where To Stay On A Fun-Themed Vacation In Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida, is a great place to take a fun-themed vacation. There are many places to keep up that fit your vacation’s theme. Here are some of the best places to stay for a fun-filled vacation in Orlando.

Universal Orlando Resort

One of the best places to stay for a fun-themed vacation is at the Universal Orlando Resort theme parks. There are many great hotels on-site, each with its own identity and theme, but the three main ones are Hard Rock Hotel, Portofino Bay Hotel and the Royal Pacific Resort. The first hotel is The Hard Rock Hotel. It’s an all-suite luxury resort that features modern rooms that have rock memorabilia all over. A poolside bar and many other attractions make the hotel stand out from the others.

The second hotel is in Portofino Bay Hotel. It has been designed to resemble a Mediterranean village, with cobble-covered streets, quaint boutiques, and spectacular water views. It is a luxury hotel that features themed pools and two waterslides. It also has a shop that specializes in merchandise from Universal’s Islands of Adventure. You can even go on a jungle cruise from the resort to the park.

Perhaps the most impressive of all is The Royal Pacific Resort. It was the first hotel to open at Universal and tells a story of Pacific culture and Polynesian heritage. Each Royal Pacific Resort guestroom reflects the rich South Pacific design true to its theme.

Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts may seem like an ordinary hotel at first glance, but it’s themed on the idea of going on a journey. Each theme park or water park zone has a different theme that matches a part of the world.

They’ve themed their hotel to be a fun place to stay, and not only do they have a great selection of suites, but you can even live out your fantasy by going on a ride-along with one of their cars.

It’s located within walking distance of your favorite theme parks (Disney, etc.), so you can relax after a thrill-induced day of rollercoasters, wild rides, water parks and other attractions.

Free parking, AC’d room, seven pools, a mini-golf course, a beautiful spa and tons of delicious food options make the Orlando hotels by Westgate Resorts one of the top choices for an affordable trip to the city of rides.

Walt Disney World Resort

Of course, there’s Walt Disney World Resort, which is the perfect place for families. They offer many different resorts to stay at, including Animal Kingdom Lodge, Beach Club, Contemporary Resort, Coronado Springs, Fort Wilderness Campground, and more.

There are even more Disney possibilities like Pleasure Island and Bay Lake Tower. This is where you’re going to stay if you want a fun-themed vacation. Not only are the hotels themed on a specific place in the world, but they all have their theme too! The best is Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, a Caribbean-style water resort complete with palm trees and Mayan pieces.

Rosen Shingle Creek

One of the best places to stay is at Rosen Shingle Creek hotels. One of the best hotels on the property, themed around animals, is Oasis Guest Ranch. The Oasis has an Old West theme and offers guests everything they need to feel right at home. The ranch comes complete with a fire pit, pool, and saloon. There is also a hands-on ranch hand to ensure your stay at the Oasis is perfect!

Another great place to stay for a fun-themed vacation in Rosen Shingle Creek is Rosen Shingle Creek’s three other hotels; Palm Lake Resort, Tivoli Palms, and Rosen Centre. All three of these hotels have a story to tell and a character that makes them unique.

Seaworld Orlando

Another one of the best places to stay for a fun-themed vacation is Seaworld Orlando. There are many hotels in and around the area like La Quinta Inn & Suites, Howard Johnson Hotel, Hampton Inn and more, but if you want that perfect family hotel, then Holiday Inn Club Vacations Seaworld Resort would be your pick. There’s so much to do at the resort, with endless possibilities for rides and adventures! This place is perfect if you want to feel like part of a family without leaving the hotel.

Orlando Downtown

Another great place to stay for a fun-themed vacation is staying downtown at one of the many hotels in Orlando. There are amazing deals available on hotel rooms, and you’re just moments away from the theme parks. They have a wide range of hotels available, such as Hilton Garden Inn Orlando Downtown and Hampton Inn & Suites Orlando Downtown.

You’ll never be far from the action in downtown Orlando. There are also great shopping and dining opportunities. With so many hotel choices, it can be hard to pick the perfect one for you; that’s why it takes a bit of research. Booking your rooms ahead of time is extremely important because prices constantly change. You can save yourself so much by booking in advance.