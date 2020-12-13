Maybe you already popped the question or just thinking of what ring to present when you do; either way, picking an engagement ring for your man is not an easy task. There is a lot to choose from, and honestly, it’s all overwhelming.

Thankfully, though, men aren’t bogged down when it comes down to accessories like the best diamond earrings for men or an engagement ring, and apparently, they’re okay with anything. However, this doesn’t mean that you should just pick one from any shop and go with it. At least put some effort into it, and thus, the reason why you’re reading this article.

Picking what ring you should give to your man isn’t really something you should lose sleep about as it can be considered easy, especially if you know your man well. At the end of the day, picking the right ring is all based on your man’s kind of personality. From there, you can start your search. That said, here are some tips on how to pick a ring for your man.

Where to shop

Rings for men can be bought online and in your local stores. However, if you’re looking for more aesthetically pleasing ones, then you have better luck in finding them in online stores. Usually, rings are mostly marketed as wedding rings as they have gemstones as decorations in the center, so it’s a good thing to remind yourself that.

Budget

If you’re wondering how much you should spend on his ring, then we don’t have a definite answer for that. When buying engagement rings, men usually spend about 2-3X the amount of salary he has when looking for an engagement ring for their bride-to-be.

However, some men don’t replace their rings with the wedding band but instead, wear them at the same time. One prominent example of this is Johnny Depp. Yes, Johnny may have had a terrible marriage life, but we’re talking about his rings.

Gemstones

In the past, engagement rings for men are simple and aren’t as valuable as women’s engagement rings. However, as time passes, men’s rings get more attention, thus getting more stylish and sophisticated like women’s rings. It’s also worth noting that most of the rings made for men have gemstones as an ornament.

One of the most popular is the diamonds. Diamonds are sophisticated, sleek, and their bright colors are versatile with any outfit. If your man isn’t into diamonds that much, then try amethyst. Amethyst means courage and clarity, which are good virtues for a man.

Not only that, but the deep purple color that amethysts have represents nobility and royalty. If your man is faithful, friendly, and courageous, then having a ring with aquamarine on it is perfect since they symbolize the same things.

Metals

Metals are arguably one of the most popular choices for men’s rings, following gemstones. In the past, they were highly customizable since they were limited. However, that’s not the case in the current era. One of the most popular metals for men’s rings right now is platinum. Platinum has a silver hue and is full of brilliance and shine.

Another popular choice is silver. The color silver means understatement and tasteful, which is perfect if you see your man as humble and meek. Silver is also versatile and goes with any style you pair it with. The only downside of silver is that you continuously need to polish it to avoid an accumulation of dings and scratches.