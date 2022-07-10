How To Ensure Stress-Free Group Travel Planning For The Holidays

Vacations are an excellent way to take a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy quality time with your loved ones. However, planning these vacations can often be quite stressful, especially when organizing a memorable trip for an entire group of people.

The holiday season is fast approaching and you’ve been left in charge of taking care of everything, you don’t need to panic. Take some of the following steps, and you might be surprised at how fast and easy the planning process can be.

Cater for Religious Requirements

When traveling with a group over a particular holiday period, it never hurts to ensure your preferred accommodation provider can cater to your religious requirements. You might be planning to do something special to celebrate a holiday like Passover, which means finding accommodation with a Florida Pesach program.

Some accommodation providers also go one step further by offering religious facilities and places of worship like synagogues, mosques, and churches or accommodating religious requirements like Kashrut to ensure foods are prepared in a specific manner. If you’re unsure about the religious requirements of your travel group, don’t be afraid to ask. You can then research the available options and find the most fitting accommodation provider.

Consider Travel Options

Traveling with one or two other people is normally quite a straightforward process. You can use your own vehicle, fly by plane, take a boat, or even travel by bus or train. However, when planning a trip for a large group, more thought often needs to go into the most appropriate, convenient, and cost-effective transport options. You might not have a car large enough for everyone to travel together, or some people might struggle with long journeys by bus or train.

Early in the vacation planning process, factor each person’s unique travel preferences and needs into the equation so you can develop the most straightforward travel plan to get to your destination.

Think About Dietary Requirements

Dietary requirements can be quite important when putting together a travel plan for holiday season traveling. Some members of your travel group might not be able to eat specific foods, which can rule out particular restaurants for dining.

If you’re traveling during religious holidays like Passover, many different food types, such as seafood, pork, and chametz, can be unsuitable. Chametz consists of grains like rye, wheat, oats, and barley that have had contact with water or moisture for more than 18 minutes. While everyone might be able to travel with their own snacks, it doesn’t hurt to research dining establishments at your vacation destination to learn what’s available and suitable.

Bring Everyone Together to Plan

You might be tasked with planning the majority of your upcoming trip, but that doesn’t mean you have to do everything on your own. Some parts of the planning process will require the input of your travel companions to make sure all arrangements suit everyone, which might mean you need to plan get-togethers in the lead-up to the big day.

Arrange one or two meetings and write down a list of questions to help you plan the trip. Some of the questions might relate to the activities people might like to do while you’re away, any destination preferences, and how people would like to cover their trip costs when you’re making group bookings in advance.

Confirm Dates

It rarely takes much effort to plan a family trip. Usually, there are only two adults working vacation dates around. However, traveling with a larger group can sometimes be much more complicated. Everyone’s work schedules and life commitments are different, and some people might need to leave and come home earlier or later than others. Confirm dates that suit all members of your travel group early on so that you can make accommodation and activity bookings with far more confidence.

Create An Itinerary

As you start making bookings and organizing your vacation days, it can be easy to forget just what you have planned. This can be especially true if you’ve planned your trip weeks or months in advance.