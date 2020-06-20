Maintaining a busy schedule with a healthy diet can be a tough combination on most days. Yes, even thinking of a pack of Cheetos makes you salivate. But the question is, do your empty stomach and drained body support your choice? Well, no doubt that they are rather unhealthy during those times.

So, here we present a brief list of foodstuff under a few categories serving as the best healthy snacks on the go. Let’s dip right into it!

Protein foods

The snacks mostly available these days are high in sugar and carbs leaving you on an unhealthy journey. So, to fill that tummy and ensure some nutrition, what is the first nutritious choice of foods that come to your mind? Indeed some protein snacks to get you going for the whole day. Some of the favorites under this category are-

Greek yogurt

Handful of almonds

Nut bars

Tuna

Boiled eggs

Slices of cheese

Hummus

Chicken salad with avocado paste

These protein foods, as a whole, keep you full for a longer time, controls blood sugar levels, promotes metabolism and digestion. The above foods not only have a richness of protein content but some are also high in calcium, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and minerals.

Packaged foodstuff

On a general basis, these can be considered unhealthy, but not all the packaged foodstuff is terrible for your health. Let’s find out the gems among the dirt!

Protein bars

Green pea chips

Gluten-free crackers

Dark chocolate

Dry cereals

Rice cakes

Trust me, they are filled with all the goodness of healthy carbs, protein, fiber, antioxidants, and so on. The dark chocolate being the one packed with antioxidants. They even have claimed to prove beneficial for mental health. No wonder why sadness makes us crave for some chocolates!

Fruits and salads

Moving on to the next category, it is needless to say that the fruits and salads are amazingly healthy. Now, how can you process these foodstuffs to take on with you is the question. Let’s see!

Fruit cakes

Dried apples with peanut butter

Dried fruits

Salads with olive oil dressing

Veggie salad rolls

They have several positive effects on your body. They help reducing heart disease risk, increase HDL, promote fullness, hydrate your body, promote metabolism, increase mineral and vitamin content of the body, and so on. And the best part is, they are easiest to make even at home and can be preserved for longer hours.

Shakes and juices

Solid foodstuff may not always be preferable, especially when you are in a hurry. So, opting for some liquid alternatives can be a good solution. Let’s see what do we have here

Protein shakes

Homemade fruit juice

Vegetable smoothies

The shakes and smoothies have been beneficial in providing minerals and vitamins to the body, reducing appetite, keeping you full, lowering LDL levels, and so on. You can simply make some shakes at home and pour it in a sporty flask and take on with you. You can carry a mini portable blender for a long journey to help you blend some fresh fruits for a healthy treat on the go! Nevertheless, you cannot beat the goodness and freshness of some freshly made snacks at home.