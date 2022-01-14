How To Decide What Mask Is Best For You (Video)

When it comes to masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, many options are available. How do you decide what mask is right for you? Dr. John O’Horo, a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases specialist, provides a demonstration of various mask options available and how to properly wear them.

Wearing a mask serves two purposes, says Dr. O’Horo. They add a layer of protection to the person wearing the mask and help prevent onward transmission to others.

If you are using a surgical or procedural mask, it should be replaced daily or at any sign the mask’s integrity is compromised or when the mask is visibly soiled, contaminated, damaged or deemed unusable.

Along with masking, Dr. O’Horo advises everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted.

