How to Create Successful Email Marketing Campaigns for Your SARMS Business

The health and wellness space is booming. There are hundreds of supplements out there, including Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators. SARMs help to build muscle mass and are a sought-after supplement in the fitness world. Enter email marketing.

Email is an inexpensive yet efficient way to market your business and show why your SARM products are the best. You can create an email marketing strategy with simple steps for powerful results. Keep reading for tips to create successful email campaigns to grow your SARM business.

Build Your Credibility

Marketing and building brand awareness are all about creating trust. Part of building trust is not putting false claims in your marketing materials that give customers unrealistic expectations. People can be wary of over-the-counter supplements, so ensure your marketing proves those claims wrong.

With SARMs especially, a huge pool of influencers and social media stars claim to know everything about SARMs and other wellness subjects. Make sure claims in your messaging can be backed up if a customer has questions. Include your company’s FAQs or About Us pages in the email to back up your credibility and the company’s expertise. Check out this website for examples of how to back up the credibility of your products.

Highlight Testimonials and Happy Shoppers

Customer testimonials are gold in marketing. More than 85% of potential buyers trust testimonials as much as they trust personal recommendations from friends. Including someone’s positive experience with your product in your marketing email can be the make-it-or-break-it moment determining if someone will click “Buy Now.”

You should feature testimonials from real customers who’ve used your products and can provide details. Link the content in the email to add testimonials or the products featured in the review for easy purchasing.

Target Customers’ Concerns

Not all customers use your products for the same reason. One group may be looking to bulk up, another may be only interested in nutritional help, and another may be looking for weight-loss options. Step one of creating a successful email plan is understanding the purchase motivation between each group and then designing your messaging accordingly.

You can also use email segmentation to offer different deals for each customer group. You can include an intro deal for new (or potential) customers. You can provide a special discount on products to returning customers. You can even target people that visited your website but have yet to purchase to entice them to complete their purchase.

Creating emails that target specific customers can bolster your business in several ways. Successful email segmentation increases open rates, raises click-through rates, and conversion rates, avoids email spam filters, and decreases email unsubscribes. All of that means more purchases and more money for your business.

Create Mobile-Friendly Emails

In today’s world, people are always on the go. People read over 60% of their emails on the phone, and you must design emails to match them. Making beautiful content that is hard to read on phones defeats the purpose of sending emails.

However, it doesn’t mean you need to do twice the work. Email clients such as MailChimp or Constant Contact employ responsive design. When you send the email to your customer base, the client recognizes whether the message is opened on a desktop or mobile device and displays the correct design. You can also check the final look as you design the email to ensure the best experience.

Email content will vary based on your products, but overall, make emails that are easy to read, with eye-catching images, and have a clear call to action.

Use Powerful Subject Lines (and Test, Test, Test Them!)

They say first impressions are everything. Consider an email subject line as your company’s first impression to a customer. You have seconds to make an impact and convince a potential customer to open your email.

Craft a subject line that grabs attention and encourages customers to open your message. Subject lines can be sassy, funny, and a little bit cheeky. Use this space to match your company’s brand persona while tying it to the email’s overall theme.

Don’t forget to test different subject lines and update marketing strategies. Try A/B testing to see which subject lines perform the best. Some measurements include the open rate and click-thru rate. Well-performing subject lines often determine whether your email ends up in the spam or trash folder.

Go Forth and Email

Following these tips, you’ll have a stellar email marketing campaign, and your SARM products will fly off the shelves.