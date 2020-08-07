How Ryan Shakes is Helping Musicians Explode on Tik Tok

TikTok has changed the way today’s music has been marketing. Like never before, one song can be heard by millions of people just by making one video. Nowhere was TikTok’s power displayed better than when Arizona Zervas dropped his summer smash hit “Roxanne”. The song gained major traction on the app which allowed it to make its way onto some of the biggest Spotify playlists on the platform. Thanks to influencers on TikTok, the song took off quickly and has amassed over 800 million streams to date.

One influencer that has used TikTok to skyrocket his career is Ryan Shakes. Ryan’s journey to tik tok stardom began at the age of 9 when he bought his first videotaping device, a fourth-generation iPod touch. He discovered YouTube on his new device and started his own channel. Fast forward 9 years later, and Ryan has amassed a following of over 5 million users on TikTok alone.

Ryan’s content ranges from making dances with his sister, all the way to making silly comedy videos. All of which has helped the young internet celebrity to build a powerful following that has been vital to musicians. Ryan is among the many different TikTokers that help promote artists’ tracks behind the scenes. Usually, a record label or management company will approach a Tik Toker to make a video to their “sound” on the app. A sound usually lasts up to one minute, allowing content creators on TikTokers to make dances, skits, or sing along to the tracks. This type of influencer marketing has become more popular recently.

With an average video getting 2 million or more views on his page, one video from Ryan could change the tide for an artist. Ryan has already worked with a wide range of musicians, including names like Lil Gnar, NLE Choppa, and Dracovii, among others. His work has helped a wide variety of artists gain exposure, and reach an audience they normally wouldn’t have been able to.

The fate of TikTok is unknown at this point in time, but seeing the app disappear would be detrimental not only to its biggest influencers but also to musicians worldwide. Musicians would no longer have the ability to reach such a wide range of people on one platform. Ryan believes that even if TikTok goes away, influencers can drive their following to other platforms. “Even though I believe TikTok will be around forever, even if it goes away, there are other platforms to keep building on” said Ryan. Good thing for Ryan, he has also built a following on other platforms as well, making any transition in the future for him less difficult.