How Not To Miss Your TV Shows While Overseas

We all have our favorite TV shows. You know, the ones we have to watch. Therefore, it’s important that we can watch them wherever we are in the world. Unfortunately, geoblocking exists. This means that if you try to use your streaming service(s) while overseas, the likelihood is that you will not be able to access the content.

For example, you can still access US Netflix when out of the country. However, the likelihood is it may look very different and you may not have the same experience. This is due to several reasons including licensing and copyright issues together with country regulations.

Differences may include the “My List” section and downloaded content not being available. Therefore this means you may not be able to catch up on your favorite TV shows while overseas. Or does it?

What Is Geo-blocking?

When you connect any device to the internet, it is assigned an Internet Protocol (IP) address by your Internet Service Provider (ISP). The IP address can then be used to detect the device’s physical location. Therefore the streaming service then knows that you are trying to watch their service outside of the country where the subscription was taken out. They will then show you that country’s version of the streaming service or simply block it all together – geoblocking.

This can also apply to certain social media channels, news outlets and dating sites depending on the country you are visiting and their particular regulations.

How to get around Geo-blocking?

There are several ways that you can get around geo-blocking while overseas. These include virtual private networks (VPN) and ‘The Onion Router’ (Tor) browsers. However, one of the most popular options is to use a Smart DNS (Domain Name System) Proxy service.

What Is A Smart DNS Proxy Service?

A Smart DNS Proxy server changes the DNS of any connected device when trying to access the geo-blocked content from websites and streaming services.

The data from your device is re-routed through a proxy server located in the country where the website/service you are trying to access is based. The website/service will then “see” that you are in your home country and allow you to view/watch the geo-blocked content as you normally would. Therefore ensuring you can watch your favourite TV shows regardless of where in the world you are.

What Are The Benefits of Using a Smart DNS Proxy Service?

There are many benefits to using a Smart DNS Proxy service over other possible alternatives. One of the main SmartDNS proxy insights is the minimal loss of speed. This is because the Smart DNS proxy only re-routes the information regarding your location. Whereas a VPN re-routes all of your information simply to visit one site. Therefore, using a Smart DNS Proxy service does not affect all of your device’s traffic and it does not mask your real IP address unnecessarily.