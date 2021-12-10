How Does One Treat A Diabetic Foot Ulcer?

Having diabetes is indeed a challenge. It takes a surmount of strength, patience, and discipline to be able to create a positive and healthy quality of life when living with such a condition. And it doesn’t really help that diabetes not just brings itself to the table, but it comes along with other issues, problems, and complications, such as having diabetic foot ulcers.

It is pretty common for diabetic patients to encounter diabetic foot ulcers. This happens when they experience high blood sugar or if they start going through diabetic neuropathy, wherein they feel numb in some areas of their bodies, most often their feet, due to nerve damage.

From there, it will be hard for them to notice any wounds, blisters, sores, or lesions in their feet, and when left unnoticed and untreated, those open skin damages will become infected. And the worst-case scenario is that they will need to go through an amputation to treat it completely.

What Are The Signs Of Diabetic Foot Ulcer

Here are some signs to look out for so that you can stay on top of the Diabetic Foot Ulcer. It is important that once you notice any of these signs that you don’t let it go untreated or go treating it yourself. Be sure to go to your doctors and health professionals as early as possible so that they can provide you with proper care instructions.

Darkened skin on the affected area

Diminished ability to sense hot or cold

Loss of hair in the area

Numbness

Pain

Tingling

Any changes to the skin or toenails, including cuts, blisters, calluses, or sores

Discharge of fluid or pus

Foul Smell

How To Treat Diabetic Foot Ulcer

To reiterate, the best thing to do when you find yourself with a diabetic foot ulcer is to go straight to your doctors and health professionals so that they can assess the situation and find the best solutions for you. But of course, as the saying goes, prevention is better than cure, so being aware that these complications exist is the first step. And next would be to take precautionary measures to ensure that you are not setting yourself up for failure and being disciplined by creating a habit or a routine of checking your feet daily, keeping them clean and dry, wearing the proper footwear, finding the right balance of activities and diet to keep you in tip-top shape.

However, if you do find yourself with an infected ulcer, what is most likely to happen is that your doctors or health professionals will prescribe either antibiotic, some wound care, or, worst-case scenario, hospitalization.

How To Prevent Diabetic Foot Ulcer

Here are some things you can do to prevent experiencing Diabetic Foot Ulcers: