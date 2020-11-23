How Does Fulvic Acid Fare with Sensitive Skin?

Fulvic acid is a fantastic nutrient that literally comes from the dirt. An organic compound found in the soil and water, fulvic acid is produced when animals and plants decompose. Although you might not hear fulvic acid mentioned quite as often as fish oil, probiotics, or kombucha for your health, fulvic acid can be extremely important to help boost your immune system’s effectiveness, detox, aid digestion, and protect your overall health.

Those battling these skin conditions reported rapid alleviation in inflammation, itchiness, and pustule formation when using humic substances.

On the other hand, people with sensitive skin know the hassle of finding reliable skincare products that meet our needs without aggravating the many skin-issues we already have. In modern skincare, fulvic acid can be quite intimidating to skin sufferers. But that’s not the time to let its newness turn you off, especially when it comes to ever-lasting skincare problems.

Inflammation

There is no news; many of the issues linked with sensitive skin can be attributed to inflammation. Mix whatever is making your sensitive skin all bothered and hot, and you can say goodbye to inflammation. Fulvic acid has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties. One study done on rodents published in Drug Development Research showed that carbohydrate-derived fulvic acid remedies were considered effective, safe-anti-inflammatory compounds and even showed wound-healing properties.

Eczema

No one wanted to be born with sensitive skin, not to mention that skin suffering from eczema is the most sensitive of all. But worry not. You can trust fulvic acid not to kick up new patches of itchy, dry skin and not to exacerbate existing ones. Choosing fulvic acid or products containing fulvic acid can actually prevent and heal eczema flare-ups. One study tested the efficiency of topicals and carbohydrate-derived fulvic acid ointment on patients with eczema. Study participants showed a considerable improvement in their eczema, with the fulvic acid participants faring better than those receiving a placebo.

pH Balance

Our ski is perhaps the most complicated organ. And, to function at its best capability, it needs to maintain a very specific pH balance of almost 5.5. But that’s not that easy. The tricky part of maintaining skin happy and balanced is in choosing which skincare product to use that won’t impede that delicate equilibrium.

Some ingredients are deemed for damaging the skin’s protective acid mantle reaching a disturbance in the pH balance. But because acid fulvic is, well, an acid, it won’t damage your natural acid mantle. It’s actually a plethora of skincare products and alkaline soaps that increase that pH and wreak on skin.

Dry Skin

Dry skin is where fulvic acid really makes its move. The beneficial effects of fulvic acid products on the pH-preserving effects, acne, and eczema combine to make it a perfect ingredient for those struggling with mild dryness. Humic substances, like humic acid and fulvic acids, are mildly astringent and anti-inflammatory, making them ideal in the treatment of skin conditions such as psoriasis and dermatitis, according to a study.