How Do You Prove Liability for a Multi-Vehicle Accident?

Drivers involved in a car accident that included several automobiles may have to go through a few steps to find out which driver(s) were actually at fault. Once you know who is liable for the accident, you can get the compensation you deserve to take care of medical bills or repair your vehicle.

Read these tips on finding out how to determine the at-fault party in a car accident case.

Establishing Liability

If you file an insurance claim or lawsuit against another driver after you’ve been in a multi-vehicle crash, you have to prove who was at fault. You can do this by proving negligence as it pertains to legal actions.

When you use the legal definition of negligence, you can figure out which driver’s negligent actions led to the accident. In some cases, more than one driver is at fault.

According to the rules of the road, drivers should not drive too close to the car in front of them. Ignoring this rule can cause accidents. For instance, in a rear-end crash, the driver that ran into the back of someone else’s vehicle is liable for the accident.

But what if a car rear-ended your vehicle and caused you to hit the car in front of you? If the accident started because the first driver who started the chain of collisions was following too closely and forced the linked crashes, they are considered negligent. This means that the initial crasher will have to pay for any of the damages that occurred to the other two vehicles.

However, there are different situations in which the middle driver, or the driver in the lead of the pack, could be deemed liable. These situations are rare and typically involve quite unique circumstances.

Which Resources Are Available?

Regardless of how a multi-vehicle accident happens, you can use several resources to establish liability and get the settlement you deserve.

One of the first resources to use is eyewitness accounts of the accident. This means you should tell the police your version of the collision, and the police should get a statement from the drivers and passengers in each car. It’s also important that police take any witness statements from bystanders who have remained at the scene.

Be sure to use the police report when you’re communicating with insurance companies. The information in the report will let the insurer know who was at fault and whether any drivers committed traffic violations.

It’s also important to assess the damage to your car to get a clear idea of how the accident happened. The site of impact is an indication of where you were hit and how fast the at-fault driver was going when the collision happened.

You can also work with your attorney to gather evidence from the accident site. This can include skid marks on the road or debris from the vehicles involved in the accident.

If you take care to avoid driving too close to other cars, obey the speed limit laws, and look out for hazards in the road, you can reduce your chances of getting into or causing a multi-vehicle accident.

Knowing Who Is at Fault Is Important

When you know who is liable for a multi-vehicle accident, you’ll have a better understanding of what driver negligence means and how to improve your driving skills. If you’re involved in a multi-car accident, contact a car accident attorney.

A competent attorney can help you gather evidence to determine liability and make sure you get the lawsuit or insurance settlement you deserve.