How Can I Lower My Insulin Levels?

Ideally, there is a balance between blood sugar and insulin in the body. Some instances exist, however, where insulin does not work as well as it should, forcing the body to produce an excessive amount of insulin. This is known as insulin resistance, which is a risk factor for developing diabetes, as well as a primary feature of type 2 diabetes.

Many of the steps associated with improved insulin resistance are already considered to be healthful habits that many people would do well to adopt anyway. We take a look at some of them in this article.

A person who is insulin resistant and wants to maintain a healthy weight and body may need to control their insulin levels.

Three diet tips

1. Eating foods that keep blood sugar levels low

Often, the foods that keep blood sugar levels low are also foods that will help keep insulin levels low.

Some foods are known to maintain a slower, steady need for insulin instead of causing sudden spikes. These are known as low glycemic index foods and are preferred sources of carbohydrates.

The Diabetes Council recommend eating the following foods to keep insulin and blood sugar levels low:

avocado

banana

blueberry

cinnamon

garlic

honey

peanut butter

slow-cooked oatmeal

vinegar

yogurt without added sugars

2. Avoiding foods that cause insulin spikes

Just as there are foods that are beneficial to lowering insulin levels, there are some that cause spikes. These include high-sugar foods, such as candies and chocolates.

Dried fruits and energy drinks can also be sources of sugar that lead to insulin spikes. Avoiding these foods can help keep insulin levels down.

3. Following a low-carbohydrate diet

According to an article in the journal Diabesity, eating a low-carbohydrate diet can help reduce a person’s insulin levels as well as promote weight loss and lower blood pressure.

There are several types of low-carbohydrate diets a person can choose from, depending on how many carbs they are allowed to consume. Examples include the Atkins, South Beach, and the Mediterranean diet, which favors carbohydrates that come from healthful, fiber-rich sources, such as wheat and beans. It also includes fruits, vegetables, nuts, olive oil, and fish.

Four lifestyle changes