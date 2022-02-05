How Are Hypertension, Heart Disease, And Stroke Connected?

Without treatment, hypertension can increase the risk of developing heart disease or stroke. This is because high blood pressure damages the lining of the arteries. Plaque can build up as a result, causing the arteries to narrow.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that a person living with hypertension has an increased risk of developing heart disease and stroke. High blood pressure causes damage to the artery walls. The damage can make the arteries more susceptible to the buildup of plaque, which can cause a blockage or reduced blood flow. If the blockage occurs near the brain or heart, it can lead to either a stroke or heart attack, respectively. According to the CDC, 7 in 10 people who experience a first heart attack and 8 in 10 people who experience a first stroke also have high blood pressure.

What are they?

Hypertension, heart disease, and stroke are three different conditions. Hypertension Hypertension, or high blood pressure, occurs when the pressure of blood pushing against a person’s arteries is higher than normal. Although a person’s blood pressure can rise and fall throughout the day, chronically high blood pressure can lead to several health concerns. Blood pressure involves two numbers: systolic and diastolic. A normal blood pressure reading is less than 120 millimeters of mercury (mmHg) systolic and less than 80 mmHg diastolic. The following readings can indicate a person has elevated or high blood pressure: Elevated: A systolic blood pressure of 120–129 mmHg and a diastolic blood pressure of less than 80 mmHg.

A systolic blood pressure of 120–129 mmHg and a diastolic blood pressure of less than 80 mmHg. Hypertension Stage 1: A systolic blood pressure of 130–139 mmHg or a diastolic blood pressure of 80–89 mmHg.

A systolic blood pressure of 130–139 mmHg or a diastolic blood pressure of 80–89 mmHg. Hypertension Stage 2: A systolic blood pressure of 140 mmHg or higher, or a diastolic blood pressure or 90 mmHg or higher. The CDC states that high blood pressure affects 47% of adults in the United States, and only 1 in 4 of these people have their hypertension under control. Heart disease Heart disease refers to several different conditions that affect a person’s heart. There are different types of heart disease, including: coronary artery disease

heart attack

heart failure According to the CDC, the most common form of heart disease is coronary artery disease (CAD). CAD can affect blood flow to the heart. If the heart does not get enough blood, a person can have a heart attack. Each year, approximately 659,000 people in the U.S. die from heart disease. Stroke A stroke occurs when the arteries leading to the brain burst or become blocked. When the brain no longer receives oxygen-rich blood, it can cause brain cells and the arteries to die. According to the American Heart AssociationTrusted Source, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and the leading cause of disability in the U.S. Symptoms

High blood pressure and heart disease may not present with any symptoms. If a person experiences symptoms of a stroke, they will require urgent medical attention. Hypertension According to the CDC, a person will likely never show symptoms or signs of high blood pressure. A person will need to measure their blood pressure to know if they have hypertension. If they do have symptoms, they will likely experience the following: early morning headaches

nosebleeds

irregular heart rhythms

vision changes

buzzing in the ears Severe hypertension can cause: fatigue

nausea

vomiting

confusion

anxiety

chest pain

muscle tremors Heart disease A person with heart disease may not experience any symptoms until they have a heart attack, heart failure, or arrhythmia. The symptoms of these include: Heart attack: A person may experience: upper back or neck pain nausea dizziness indigestion heartburn chest pain vomiting extreme fatigue shortness of breath discomfort in the upper chest

A person may experience: Arrhythmia: A person may experience a feeling of fluttering in the chest, also known as palpitations.

A person may experience a feeling of fluttering in the chest, also known as palpitations. Heart failure: A person with heart failure may experience: fatigue shortness of breath swelling in the feet, legs, ankles, abdomen, or veins of the neck

A person with heart failure may experience: Stroke When a person experiences a stroke, they may have one or more of the following symptoms: sudden severe headache with no known cause

sudden confusion, trouble understanding speech, or trouble speaking

sudden weakness or numbness in the arm, leg, or face, particularly on one side of the body

sudden dizziness, loss of balance, difficulty walking, or loss of coordination

sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes

Risk factors Each condition shares some similar risk factors, including: a lack of exercise or activity

a diet that includes high amounts of salt

having obesity

smoking

having diabetes Hypertension is also a risk factor for both stroke and heart disease.

Measuring blood pressure

A person can keep track of their blood pressure at home and with regular visits to a doctor. They may also visit a pharmacy with a digital blood pressure measurement machine. Regular blood pressure checks can help ensure treatment is working and help guide decisions on other methods that may help. Several at-home devices can measure blood pressure. Before using a machine, a person should calibrate it with a doctor. People who do not want or cannot get a home blood pressure cuff should visit a doctor regularly to measure their blood pressure. LEARN MORELearn more about checking blood pressure with these articles: How to check blood pressure

5 of the best wrist blood pressure monitors

5 of the best blood pressure monitors When to contact a doctor

People living with hypertension should regularly consult a doctor to see how medication and lifestyle changes affect their blood pressure. A person can make adjustments in consultation with their doctor as needed based on how their blood pressure is responding. A person should contact 911 or emergency services immediately if they experience signs or symptoms of a heart attack or stroke. Summary