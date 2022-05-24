Home Weather Hot Sun And A Few Clouds For Florida Wednesday

Hot Sun And A Few Clouds For Florida Wednesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features lots of sun and a few clouds.  Look for a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area and a stray afternoon shower or storm near the Gulf coast.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic coast through Thursday evening.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will bring sun and clouds in the morning and passing showers and storms in spots during the afternoon.  The east coast metro area will also see a gusty breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with some showers and storms developing in the mid to late afternoon.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will see more clouds than sun and periods of showers and storms, especially in the east coast metro area.  Saturday’s highs will be in the humid upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for good sun and some clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here