Hot Sun And A Few Clouds For Florida Wednesday

Wednesday features lots of sun and a few clouds. Look for a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area and a stray afternoon shower or storm near the Gulf coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic coast through Thursday evening. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring sun and clouds in the morning and passing showers and storms in spots during the afternoon. The east coast metro area will also see a gusty breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with some showers and storms developing in the mid to late afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will see more clouds than sun and periods of showers and storms, especially in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the humid upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for good sun and some clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.