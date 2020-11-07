Holiday Shopping Do’s And Don’ts During COVID-19 (Video)

As the holiday season gets underway, shopping may look a lot different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When choosing retail stores to visit, Dr. John O’Horo, a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases physician, says you should look for businesses that take extra precautions to create an environment that limits exposure to the virus — and be sure to follow those important protocols. In this Mayo Clinic News Network video, Dr. O’Horo provides a tour through one such retail business.
Look for businesses that offer safety precautions for their customers and staff, including the following:
- Enforces face mask policy
- Offers face masks if you forget one
- Hand sanitizer at entrance
- Touch-free payment options
- Encourages social distancing
- Limits the number of customers in the store at one time
Dr. O’Horo says it’s important that everyone does their part to help reduce community spread of COVID-19. Stay home and refrain from shopping or being around others if you are not feeling well, if you have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, or if you have a fever.