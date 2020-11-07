Holiday Shopping Do’s And Don’ts During COVID-19 (Video)

As the holiday season gets underway, shopping may look a lot different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When choosing retail stores to visit, Dr. John O’Horo, a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases physician, says you should look for businesses that take extra precautions to create an environment that limits exposure to the virus — and be sure to follow those important protocols. In this Mayo Clinic News Network video, Dr. O’Horo provides a tour through one such retail business.

Look for businesses that offer safety precautions for their customers and staff, including the following:

Enforces face mask policy

Offers face masks if you forget one

Hand sanitizer at entrance

Touch-free payment options

Encourages social distancing

Limits the number of customers in the store at one time

Dr. O’Horo says it’s important that everyone does their part to help reduce community spread of COVID-19. Stay home and refrain from shopping or being around others if you are not feeling well, if you have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, or if you have a fever.